Arizona Cocktail Weekend returns for its 14th year Feb. 27 to March 2, with ticketed events across Phoenix.

Arizona Center will play host to the 2026 Cocktail Carnival, Saturday, Feb. 28, 4-8 p.m. Participants, 21-and-over, will enjoy brand showcases, live entertainment and more. Explore themed booths, vibrant performances and interactive activations while sampling more than 30 expertly crafted cocktails. Ticket prices include premium drink samples.

Sunday, March 1, Warehouse 215 will host the Top Bars Invitational, 8-11 p.m. The one-of-a-kind international cocktail experience features pop-up versions of renowned bars from around the state, country and across the globe. Enjoy more than 30 samples of craft cocktails from world-famous bars and entertainment, all under one roof. Find a list of participants online.

Rounding out the event is Last Slinger Standing, March 2, a head-to-head bartending competition that puts 16 of the best mixologists out there to the test using a secret ingredient and judged by cocktail experts.

Find tickets and details online at www.arizonacocktailweekend.com.

