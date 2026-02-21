The Midtown Neighborhood Association will host its 15th annual Sunday off Central block party, Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fun takes place on East Vernon Avenue (between Central Avenue and 3rd Street) in the Midtown neighborhood.

This free event features 80 local vendors, food trucks, live bands playing throughout the day, a bounce house and other free activities for children, fun for all ages and, of course, community.

To learn more about the organizers and find updates on the 2026 event, visit www.midtownphx.org.

