The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced lane restrictions and ramp closures scheduled along I-17 near the Loop 303 interchange (south of Carefree Highway) this weekend as its project to widen the 303 west of I-17 gets started (this project also will build direct freeway-to-freeway ramps between the two freeways). In addition, there will be a two-week closure of one of the ramps at the 101/202 interchange in Chandler, which starts Friday night (Feb. 20). Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for more information about this improvement work:

North- and southbound I-17 narrowed to 2 or 3 lanes in areas between Dixileta Drive and Dove Valley Road from 2 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 22). Plan for on- and off-ramp closures in the area. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for information about those ramp closures.

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler will be closed for approximately two weeks starting at 10 p.m. Friday (Feb. 20). Click the map for information about alternate routes.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

