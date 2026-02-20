The 12th Annual Foodist Awards take place on Monday, Feb. 23, at Warehouse215 in Phoenix. In advance of the evening of celebration, the Arizona Restaurant Association has announced the 2026 Foodist Awards finalists.

The nominations for the 2026 Foodist Awards included six new categories: Best Bread, Top Happy Hour Spot, Best Place to Watch a Game, Immersive Culinary Experience, Favorite Neighborhood Hangout, and Hotel Restaurant Hot Spot. The Foodist Awards finalists were determined by public votes and contributions from this year’s Foodist Awards panelists.

Find the list of finalists and buy tickets online at www.foodistawards.com.

