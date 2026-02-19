The Cohn Family Butterfly Pavilion at Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, will celebrate the arrival of spring when hundreds of colorful Southwestern butterflies fill the air.

Open Feb. 27 to May 10, Majestic Mariposas allows guests to watch the monarchs and other stunning species dance from flower to flower and discover their incredible lifecycle up close. Snap a photo by the vibrant butterfly mural or simply pause and experience the serene world of pollinators surround you.

Entrance to the Butterfly Pavilion is included with membership or general admission. For additional information, call 480-941-1225 or visit www.dbg.org.

