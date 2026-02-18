Growing up in the small town of Kurume, Narahara Shinji developed a deep fascination with noodles. In April 2011, he opened Udon Shin in Yoyogi, Shibuya, where he hand-cuts fresh noodles and crafts a delicate dashi from bonito flakes and kelp, and patrons reportedly queue for hours to partake.

The celebrated udon master is now bringing his craft to the U.S., with his eponymous restaurant set to open in early 2026 at 5651 N. 7th St., which housed Scott Conant’s Mora Italian until it closed in 2024. Also opening this year is Udon Shin in Mesa.

“We’re bringing you the very best of Japan,” the restaurant’s social media proclaimed, “fresh, exclusive, and absolutely delicious. From handcrafted cocktails to perfectly prepared nigiri, get ready for an experience you won’t want to miss.”

Previews of the menu include a signature redefined take on the classic carbonara, rich and melt-in-your-mouth Toro, topped with Kizami to enhance the taste (“a perfect balance of sweetness and a sharp heat”), rich and slightly sweet flavor, Kimmedai with Sanbaizu sauce, lemon zest and salt. And, of course, made from scratch udon noodles.

Find updates on Instagram: www.instagram.com/narahararestaurants.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.