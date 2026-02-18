The fifth annual Thrive to 5 Playfest is a high-energy, hands-on experience created especially for children from birth to age five and the families who care for them. Through play-based activities, interactive learning and community connection, the event supports healthy development while creating joyful, lasting memories.

This family-friendly event will take place Saturday, Feb. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. Admission is a $10 donation per family, but a free entry code can be obtained by request on the registration page.

The day will begin with a Sensory Hour from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., thoughtfully designed for children under three or those who benefit from a calmer, more relaxed environment with reduced noise and crowds. General admission starts at 9:30 a.m.

Families can look forward to a wide range of engaging activities, including free children’s books to help build early literacy at home; sensory play areas designed to support developmental exploration; make and take activities that encourage creativity and curiosity; yard games that promote movement and fun; touch-a-truck experiences for little explorers; photo booth fun to capture the day; and multi-cultural performances celebrating community and culture.

In addition to the fun, the event features a Community Resource Fair, connecting families with Southwest Human Development programs and other local organizations that support children’s health, learning, and family well-being. Families can learn about services, ask questions, and discover resources available to them year-round.

Learn more and register at www.swhd.org/playfest. For additional information, call 602-616-3079.

