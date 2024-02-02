The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there will only be a few restrictions along freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend, Feb. 2-5, due to improvement projects.
Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway or ramp restrictions are in place:
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 5) for barrier work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 40th Street closed (40th Street closed in both directions at I-10).
- Detour: Consider alternate routes, including 32nd Street, while 40th Street is closed. I-10 drivers should stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Visit i10BroadwayCurve.com for more information. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Ray Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 3) for construction. Consider exiting at Chandler Boulevard.
- Southern Avenue closed in both directions between Priest Drive and 48th Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 5) for bridge work. Note: Local access only along Southern Avenue between 48th Street and Diablo Way and between Priest and Clementine drives.
- Detours: Consider alternate routes including Broadway and Baseline roads while Southern Avenue is closed.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.