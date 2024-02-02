The Patsy Reeve Foundation will host the “Touch a Truck” fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 3. The fundraising event is designed to assist children affected by Spina Bifida by granting them the opportunity to attend a specialized camp, called Camp Patrick.

The fifth annual Touch A Truck for Camp Patrick event will feature more than 50 big vehicles — everything from fire trucks, helicopters, tractors, dump trucks, and Military vehicles — for kids and adults to touch, explore, and play on. There will be food trucks, vendors, and interactive activities as well.

The requested donation is $5 per person or $20 max per family, and tickets may be purchased online or in person. All proceeds go towards sending kids to Camp Patrick. The event will be held Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Phoenix Baptist Church, located at 5757 N. Central Ave.

For tickets, visit https://camp-patrick.ticketleap.com/touch-a-truck-for-camp-patrick-2024. For additional information, visit https://camppatrick.com.