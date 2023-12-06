In December, the Phoenix Center for the Arts will host the PHX Art & Wine Fest. Traditionally called the Phoenix Festival of the Arts, this year will feature a greater presence by Arizona wineries and more food vendors.

This celebration of Phoenix’s art, culture, and the flavors of Arizona wine aims to offer visitors an unparalleled sensory experience, and will be held Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9–10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily. At the event 15 of Arizona’s best wineries will be joined by more than 50 local artists, food trucks and other vendors. Attendees will also be treated to entertainment throughout the day.

To-date, a tentative list of wineries includes 1764 Vineyards, Birds and Barrel, Copper Horse, Coronado Vineyards, DA Vines Wines, Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, Oak Creek Vineyards, Soaring Wines and Strive Vineyards.

Organizers say that the PHX Art & Wine Fest is open to all, welcoming art enthusiasts, wine lovers, and families alike. Tickets for the Saturday event cost $35 per person pre-sale or $45 at the gate; Sunday tickets are $30/$40. Each ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 10 tasting tickets.

The event is organized by Arizona Wine Events/Willcox Wine Country (www.willcoxwinecountry.org). Proceeds from the event will help support the Phoenix Center for the Arts, which is located at 1202 N. 3rd St. in downtown Phoenix. Learn more at https://phxartwine.eventbrite.com.