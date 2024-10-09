The neighborhood breakfast spot Eggstasy will bring its take on morning classics to Uptown Phoenix with the opening of its seventh location. Located in a front row spot at The Colony, 5538 N. 7th St., the locally owned morning eatery brings its warm and welcoming menu to the center’s unique mix of shops and restaurants.

“We’re really excited to join the Uptown Phoenix neighborhood and we couldn’t ask for a better spot than The Colony,” said the restaurant’s owner, Peter Verros. “The eclectic mix of retail, dining and residential is the perfect setting for the morning enthusiasm we bring with our food, atmosphere and staff.”

To mark the milestone of its newest location, on Saturday, Oct. 12, three lucky guests will receive a Golden Pancake while they dine at the restaurant. The edible surprise represents a prize of pancakes for life at any Eggstasy location. All of the eatery’s meals come with a choice of a pancake or toast. To participate, guests can order one of the restaurant’s 11 specialty pancake stacks on the menu or choose pancakes as the side to another dish.

With a focus on locally sourced ingredients, the menu offers traditional brunch favorites like pancakes, crepes, omelets and burgers as well as upscale takes on the classics. The Angus Skirt Steak and Eggs answers the “breakfast or lunch” question with three eggs, a perfectly grilled steak and crispy hash browns. Caprese Benedicts feature a poached egg on toast with mozzarella and tangy pesto. And the Sunrise Sandwich layers an egg white frittata between a brioche bun with chicken sausage, kale, Swiss Cheese and pesto.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Find Eggstasy at The Colony at 5538 N. 7th St., Suite 110. For additional information, visit www.eggstasyaz.com.