Spinato’s Pizzeria has been serving Valley diners for 50 years, and to celebrate, Catalyst Crafted Ale introduced “Wizard Craft,” a limited-release lager as part of the pizzeria’s “Wizarding World of Za” campaign. “Wizard Craft” is a 5.8% AVB hoppy lager that the company says “showcases a clean, crisp flavor and perfect balance that’s pure alchemy in a glass. Enchanted hops dance on your palate as you sip this pilsner-style lager that’s crafted with care and brewed with magic.”

The brew is the third in a series of craft beers brewed specially for the Italian eatery’s eight-month-long anniversary campaign, which was inspired by the creativity of a well-known book series. The lager was brewed to pair with restaurant’s “The Slytherwich Mixto Pizza,” a Cubano pizza featuring mustard aioli base, ham, pulled pork, mozzarella, house-made pickles, Swiss cheese and a house-made green mojo sauce.

“Wizard Craft” is available in a 16-ounce can for $8 at any of restaurant’s six locations throughout the Valley. The can features a design created by local artist Aaron Thomason. An illustrated wizard in a red wizard hat and white lab coat holding hops is set against a background of electric green snake coils. The beer was launched Sept. 1 and will be available through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.catalystcraftedales.com. To purchase a “Wizard Craft” beer and pizza pairing, visit Spinato’s at 5509 N. 7th St. Contact them at 602-277-0088 or visit www.spinatospizzeria.com.