New bakery concept coming to Bethany Plaza

Residents who have seen the “Coming Soon” sign at the northeast corner of Bethany Home Road and 16th Street won’t have to wait much longer to visit Bethany Plaza’s newest tenant, Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co.

“As of now, we are hoping for our grand opening to be held at the end of August or mid-September,” shared owners Christopher and Christopher Barbara. “‘The Dos,’ as we are affectionately calling it, will match our love of everything mid-century modern. It will be very ‘Mad Men’ style and an ode to the 50s.

“Our family has lived in this neighborhood since 1949, so it’s important that we be a safe, judgement-free and inclusive space for the community to come and purchase to-go charcuterie cups, boxes, boards, bakery items (including our famous ‘Charsweeterie’ boards), made-to-order bruschetta bites, coffee from a local coffee company, vintage sodas, etc.”

More information will be available as the opening date approaches. In the meantime, keep up with The Dos at www.doschrisaz.com or find them on Facebook.