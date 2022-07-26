Drive-thru burger restaurant to open fifth location

Checkers & Rally’s drive-thru restaurant chain is set to open its fifth Phoenix-area restaurant location Aug. 2.

Located at 1935 W. Northern Ave., residents can check out Rally’s menu of hand-seasoned, 100 percent beef hamburgers, like the Big Buford (two large hand-seasoned hamburger patties, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise, all on a toasted bakery-style bun) plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes — alongside Rally’s seasoned fries.

Rally’s newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Dan Leung. The new location will be open seven days a week and will feature Rally’s double drive-thru.

For more information or to find a Rally’s location, visit www.checkers.com.