Keep Phoenix Beautiful invites Valley residents to gather their recyclables and get ready for the next I Recycle PHX event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 7 a.m. to noon, at Desert Ridge Marketplace.

Not accepted at the event are CRT monitors and televisions, single-use batteries and lightbulbs, prescription drugs and hazardous waste. For a list of accepted materials, visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org or call 602-262-4820.

The next event in North Central will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at Christown Spectrum Mall.