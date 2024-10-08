The Phoenix Writers Club invites residents to its next meeting, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Devonshire Senior Center, 802 E. Devonshire Ave. The club will welcome guest speaker Sasha Hawkins.

A writer from Laveen, Hawkins is the author of two chapbooks, “And His Banner Over Me Was Love” (Pansy Press, 2024) and “These Deals Won’t Last Forever” (the operating system, 2019). She is also the author of the poetry collection, “Batesian Prey of the American Southwest” (Schism Neuronics, 2023). She is currently the coordinator for Educational Programs at the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at ASU.

The club meets on the third Saturday of each month and a speaker is presented, encompassing subjects from publishing, promotion, novel, flash fiction and poetry writing, writing opportunities and events and more. Since the club comprises many genres, the speakers are varied each month.

For additional information, visit www.phoenixwritersclub.com.