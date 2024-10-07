Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 9-11:30 a.m.

Registration for this virtual event is open and is free for family caregivers. Caregiving professionals are also invited to attend for $15. Participants will learn the importance of resilience, self-care and how to navigate familial conflicts. Jayme West, KTAR, will moderate the event.

This year’s speakers are Dr. Frances Marcus Lewis, the Endowed Professor of Nursing Leadership at the University of Washington Medical Center and an elected affiliate of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. She is at the forefront of shaping compassionate and effective care practices. Also speaking is Amy Cameron O’Rourke, MPH, CMC, author and featured speaker at TEDxOrlando, with over 40 years of experience in the caregiving field, including two decades operating The Cameron Group.

Lewis will present “Taking Care: Walking the Caregiver Journey with Light and Love.” Her presentation will shed light on the complexities of caregiving relationships and offer strategies to navigate them with compassion, resilience, and mutual support. O’Rourke will be presenting “The Fragile Years.” She will provide valuable insights into caring for aging loved ones, regardless of their living situation, and navigating familial conflicts with compassion and understanding.

To learn more about this event, visit: www.duetaz.org/symposium. For additional information about Duet programs, call 602-274-5022.