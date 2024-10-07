Opening to the public Oct. 9, “Greatest Fits (Vol. 1): The Art of Archiving Fashion” explores the nearly 60-year history of the Phoenix Art Museum’s fashion collection. The exhibition is the first in a series of exhibitions that, over the next five years, will uncover the depth of the museum’s fashion holdings, which now comprise more than 9,000 objects of historical and contemporary dress.

“Greatest Fits (Vol. 1)” features more than 90 garments and accessories, which will change periodically over the show’s 18-month run to present garments and select accessories from the museum’s expansive fashion collection,.

The exhibition begins with an overview of the impact of Arizona Costume Institute and its founders on the collection’s establishment and continued expansion. Iconic silhouettes from the 18th century through the present and vignettes illustrating significant themes and historical moments demonstrate the museum’s ability to explore and educate about the larger history of fashion by showcasing the breadth and depth of the collection.

The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 8, 2026, in the Kelly Ellman Fashion Galleries. Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. For additional information, visit www.phxart.org or call 602-257-1880.