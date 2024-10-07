The Camelback East Village Planning Committee (VPC) heard and subsequently declined to recommend approval on case number Z-74-24 at its Aug. 6 meeting. The request is to rezone 1.82 acres at the northeast corner of 21st Street and Turney Avenue from R-3 to R-5 zoning for a multifamily residential development. In this case, a four-story, 48-foot, building would include 75 market rate apartments — 10 studio, 23 one-bedroom and 42 two-bedroom.

Area neighbors applauded the VPC’s 7-9 vote against a motion to recommend.

The case was scheduled to be considered by the Phoenix Planning Commission Sept. 5, but lawyers on behalf of the owner, 4401 Turney Villas, LLC, requested that the case be continued to the Oct. 10 hearing to “provide additional time to engage in outreach with the community.” The Planning Commission approved that request.

The staff report for this case and others can be found at www.phoenix.gov/pdd/planning-zoning/pzservices/pzstaff-reports. Visit www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/publicmeetings/notices to find information about upcoming public meetings.