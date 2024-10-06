The Sunnyslope Historical Society will present “Let’s Preserve Sunnyslope for the Future,” Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.

Speaking at the event will be Helana Ruter, a city of Phoenix Historic Preservation officer, who will discuss the process of getting a property historic status with the city of Phoenix. What makes a property historic? What does the City of Phoenix Historic Preservation Office do? How can we help them preserve Sunnyslope?

The Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum is located at 737 E. Hatcher Road. An RSVP is requested. For additional information, call 602-331-3150 or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.