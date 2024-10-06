The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) partnered with Walter Station Brewery to create and launch a custom limited-edition beer, AleWagger, to support the organization’s life-saving programs. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 12, Arizonans can celebrate the collaboration at a launch event hosted at the brewery located at 40th Street and Washington where $1 from every pint or six-pack of the AleWagger sold will benefit AAWL.

“The funds raised from this collaboration will support AAWL’s community-based programs like pet adoptions, low-cost preventative wellness services at our on-site vet clinic, rural rescue efforts, and more,” said Alessandra Navidad, CEO of AAWL.

This year’s AleWagger will be a Pale Ale with a can that features some of AAWL’s furry alumni from the past year and two generous supporter’s pups as well. Beer connoisseurs and animal lovers alike are encouraged to bring their furry friends to the launch event at Walter Station Brewery, 4056 E. Washington St., and enjoy the limited-edition beer, the brewery’s full menu, AAWL’s adoptable animals and live music by local singer, songwriter and AAWL adopter, Haley Green.

For more information, visit www.aawl.org or www.walterstation.beer.