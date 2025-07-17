Southwest Human Development (SWHD) recently launched the Women’s Giving Collective – a new community created by women, for women who care deeply about early childhood and Arizona’s future.

More than just a giving circle, the organization says that Women’s Giving Collective is a space for connection, collaboration and meaningful conversation – a place where passionate women come together to make a real difference. Led by SWHD board member and Ports America chief accounting officer, Theresa Esparza, alongside attorney and advocate Felecia Rotellini, the Women’s Giving Collective brings women together through dynamic networking events and inspiring educational forums.

The cost is $500 per year. Because Southwest Human Development is a Qualifying Charitable Organization in Arizona, the donation is eligible for the state tax credit.

Those who are interested can find more information at www.swhd.org – click on the link under “Ways to Give.”

