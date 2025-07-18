No full freeway closures for improvement work are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (July 18-21), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Lane restrictions along Loop 101 in the Northwest Valley and a closure of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard at the Pima Freeway in Scottsdale are planned. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes while the following weekend work is taking place:

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 35th and 59th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (July 19)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (July 19) 51st Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21)

(Agua Fria Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21) Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 20)

(Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Price Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 20) Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 21)

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

