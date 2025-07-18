Abrazo Health’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program just celebrated its largest-ever graduating class of primary care and specialty physicians, including the first infectious disease and cardiology fellows.

A total of 33 residents and three fellows officially graduated from the program at a June 14 ceremony. The Class of 2025 includes 16 internal medicine residents, three general surgery residents, seven emergency medicine residents, seven family medicine residents, two cardiology fellows and one infectious disease fellow.

“We take great pride in the contribution Abrazo Health has made – and continues to make – to help alleviate the shortage of trained physicians nationally, regionally and within our own community,” said Brian Elisco, Abrazo Health Arizona Group CEO.

Learn more at www.abrazohealth.com/health-professionals.

