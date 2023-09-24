In July, Phoenix Children’s Hospital announced the construction of a new 44,000-square-foot neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), slated to open next year at Phoenix Children’s Hospital — Thomas Campus.

The new space, which will replace the existing NICU, will include 48 spacious private rooms, each with a crib, window and private bathroom; comfortable sleeper couches for parents and caregivers; patient rooms equipped for emergency and advanced treatments, right at the bedside; a floor plan that gives clinicians quick access to patients and enables easy transport to radiology, the operating room and other ancillary areas; multipurpose room for physical and occupational therapy; washer, dryer, refrigerator and sink for patient family use; and family lounge and quiet areas for parents to work or relax

The NICU is one of many expansion projects underway at the Thomas Campus and will be built on the 11th floor of the patient tower. When it opens in 2024, it will continue to be Arizona’s only American Academy of Pediatrics-designated Level IV NICU, a designation indicating the highest level of medical care available for the most complex neonatal conditions, the sickest and the most premature newborns.

