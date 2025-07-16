The School of Ballet Arizona will welcome young students from across the Valley to participate in its 2025 summer programs. New this year is the school’s Once Upon A Dance Camp, a week of movement and imagination for children ages 4 to 6.

Campers are invited to wear their favorite princess or superhero costume as they explore creative movement, make new friends and enjoy daily visits from special characters who will lead themed activities. At the Phoenix campus, the program will be held July 28-31.

To register, visit www.balletaz.org/dancecamp.

