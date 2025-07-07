As temps soar in Phoenix, so do the hot summer dining deals at Someburros, including the Summer Scratchers. From July 7 to 20, every order at the casual eatery comes with a Summer Scratcher card – and every card is a guaranteed winner.

Guests can score prizes like a free bean and cheese burro, a crispy taco, 20 percent off a next order or even a full Fiesta Platter.

In North Central, visit the Uptown location at 5115 N. 7th St., which offers drive-through service beginning at 7 a.m. and dining room hours beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, call 602-584-8226 or visit www.someburros.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.