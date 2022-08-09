Enjoy summer sipping at local spots

The dog days of summer may be upon us, but Valley residents can sip into something cool at North Central favorites Joyride Taco House and Windsor.

A summer cocktail menu at Windsor tempts with 11 refreshing drinks with a tiki-twist on its classic lineup of prohibition era drinks, all named after numbers. Each cocktail has carried a unique number since 2011, chosen by the team member most connected to the concept, it’s a momentous occasion to break the century mark, with No. 100, No. 105 and No.111 making their appearance. The trio highlights a number of spirits from blanco tequila, rum and mezcal. No. 100 spirit batch includes rum, mezcal, pineapple and tiki bitters. No. 105 highlights tequila, mezcal, strawberry and amaretto for a perfect mix of sweet with a bitter kick. No. 111 is a mix of rum, tequila, dragon fruit and oloroso sherry.

Windsor, located at 5223 N. Central Ave., offers their $6 Until 5PM cocktails, wine and pitchers of beer every day. Learn more at www.windsoraz.com or call 602-279-1111.

Joyride Taco House has also rolled out new seasonal sippers such as margaritas, ranch waters and more.

Pairing classic Mexican shareables such as guac, Mexican street corn, sea bass ceviche, with tasty street tacos, burritos, Joyride Taco House is known for its extensive selection of colorful margaritas and ranch water cocktails. So, for Joyride’s new summer cocktail menu, the team tapped into their passion for mezcal — tequila’s smoky, savory and sophisticated parent — with the Mezcal Mermaid and Mango Chamoy cocktails. The 400 Conejos Mezcal is produced from espadin agave straight from Oaxaca, Mexico where the agave pinas are cooked over wood and lava rocks for 3-5 days, which imparts its signature smoky flavor.

Joyride also channeled farmstead fruit and absolute refreshment with the Peach-Lavender and Blueberry-Basil Ranch Water selections. Happy hour on weekends is from 2–6 p.m. and for Taco Tuesday from 2–11 p.m.

In Phoenix, Joyride Taco House is located at 5202 N. Central Ave. Call 602-274-8226 or visit www.joyridetacohouse.com.

