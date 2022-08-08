ProMusica announces auditions for 20th year

ProMusica Arizona Chorale and Orchestra invites singers and instrumentalists to audition for the group’s 20th Anniversary Season.

Music reading ability is required for the chorale at intermediate level and above. Playing level must be advanced intermediate and above for the orchestra. Standard orchestral excerpts will be required for the audition.

All auditions will be held by appointment only, Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 15649 N. 7th St., Phoenix. Rehearsals will begin later in August, and the in-person concert season will kick off in October.

For appointments and repertoire requirements, visit www.pmaz.org and click on the “Audition” tab or contact Patti Graetz, artistic director, at pgraetz@pmaz.org or 602-570-4458.

