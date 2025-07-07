The art gallery at Herberger Theater Center is currently accepting artist applications for their upcoming “Botanical Exhibit,” and “Five Senses Exhibit.” Both exhibits will be on display at the theater, located at 222 E. Monroe St., from Nov. 7-30.

Arizona Artists 18 and older are invited to apply for inclusion in exhibits through the Herberger’s Call to Artist blind jury process. Chosen applicants will have the opportunity to display their artwork in either of the two exhibits located on the second level of the theater. Each juried exhibit is on display for one or two months.

The deadline to apply for each exhibit is Thursday, July 31. For information or to apply, visit www.herbergertheater.org/artistic-opportunities.

