Young musicians are invited to finish out the summer on a high note at Phoenix Conservatory of Music’s (PCM) week-long summer day camps. Campers will explore musical learning and fun at the PCM campus, located at 1316 E. Cheery Lynn Road.

Students can learn new skills, collaborate musically, make friends and learn while having fun using musical instruments and gear while exploring weekly themes. Camps are available in a full-day format for ages 6-9 (grades K-2), 7-10 (grades 3-5), 9-13 (grades 6-8), and 14-18 (high school students). Camps are also available for half-day for ages 3-5 (must be potty trained) and 6-9 (grades K-2).

Camp sizes are limited. Additional information and a link to register can be found online at www.pcmrocks.org/summer-programs. For additional information, call 602-353-9900.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.