Two exhibitions at Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road, will close on July 10 – “New Art Arizona” and “Mystical Land and Flowers.”

The first is a group exhibition showcasing 57 skilled works by 10 college scholarship recipients selected by the Arizona Artists Guild, Arizona Watercolor Association and Arizona Clay Association. Artists featured include Meg Gizzi, Steven Gray, Kiok Jun, Amelia LaChance, Danny Le, Brigette McBride, Finch Miller, Alondra Mora, Alejandro Morales and Aevah Rose Rios. “Mystical Land and Flowers” is a solo exhibition featuring 12 large abstract oil paintings interpreting the world with color by Khrystyna Kozyuk, a Ukrainian-born artist currently living and working in Sedona.

Learn more www.shemerartcenter.org or call 602-262-4727.

