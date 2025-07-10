The Mexicano recently unveiled two additions just in time for summer with the June launch of All-day happy hour and All-you-can-eat Taco Thursdays, meaning guests no longer have to wait for afternoon deals to get the fiesta started or break the bank for a delicious bite to eat.

All-day happy hour specials include $4 Clásico Margaritas, Modelo drafts and well drinks, $8 bar nachos, $10 jalapeño poppers, $12 shrimp ceviche, $12 pastor chicken wings, and $9 mini chimis, Tinga burrito and more. In addition, during “All-you-can-eat Taco Thursdays,” guests can kick off the weekend early with endless tacos for just $8.88 per person, only on Thursdays. (Dine-in only. No carryout or to-go boxes.) Taco selections include potato, al pastor, shrimp and crunchy beef. Both specials are only available in the bar area.

To top it off, the restaurant’s weekly deals are still going strong: Margarita Mondays – 50 percent off all margaritas; Best F#%ing Taco Tuesday – $2 tacos (dine-in only); and $3 tacos available all day, every day.

In Phoenix, The Mexicano is at 4801 E. Cactus Road. For more information, visit www.themexicano.com.

