Throughout the summer and beyond, the Dementia Care and Education Campus will host events for the Valley’s older adults living with dementia, as well as those who care for them.

Held Mondays, Wednesdays and the second Saturday of the month, Memory Café events offer care partners stimulating conversation in educational and support sessions, and people with dementia will experience engaging activities provided by professional caregivers specially trained in dementia care. Registration is preferred, but walk-ins welcome.

Other classes include Tone Up Tuesdays, held weekly from 1-2 p.m. Research shows that staying active is one of the most important strategies to keep our brains healthy and strong. Far beyond strengthening muscles, exercise provides enormous cognitive, emotional and social benefits. It sharpens memory and attention, elevates the “feel good” hormones in the brain, supports independence and boosts a sense of confidence. Also, Joyful Jams, held Thursdays from 1-2 p.m., will show caregivers how to connect in new ways and create joy through the magic of music.

All of these events and more are open to those with dementia and their care partners, and held at Dementia Care and Education Campus, located at 3811 N. 44th St. To learn more, call 602-767-8300 or visit www.dementiacampus.org/classes-support/campus-programs.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.