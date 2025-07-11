The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that only one freeway closure for improvement work is scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend, July 11-14. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 14) for widening project. Both I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue also closed. Detours : Consider alternate routes including westbound Union Hills Drive. Westbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at 27th Avenue can detour along the Beardsley frontage road. Note the westbound frontage road will be closed between 35th and 51st avenues from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday (July 13) for pavement marking. Note: Loop 101 narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 59th and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (July 12) while the westbound Loop 101 frontage road will be closed just west of 75th Avenue (consider traveling south on 75th Avenue to westbound Union Hills Drive).

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 14) for widening project. Consider alternate routes. Detours : Traffic will detour using the Loop 101 frontage roads.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 2 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (July 13) for bridge work as part of widening project. Detour : Plan on using other nearby exits. Note: The eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Alma School Road is scheduled to close for two months starting at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 16) for reconstruction work.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.

