Student earns top band honor

All Saints’ Episcopal Day School seventh-grade student, Miles Sheriff, was one of 100 students chosen from around the state to participate in the Arizona State University Wind Band program Middle School Honor Band.

Students were nominated by their band director and selected to participate based on their skill level. The event included a day of master classes, rehearsals, and a final performance on the ASU Gammage stage.

All Saints to host parents of prospective students

All Saints’ Episcopal Day School will host open houses for prospective parents Nov. 14, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11 beginning at 9 a.m. During the open house, prospective parents, will meet faculty and administration, receive general information about the school, and learn about curriculum and student life.

Applications for the 2024–25 school year open Monday, Oct. 2. The admissions team is available to help families learn more about All Saints’. Contact Jacquie Kennedy, Director of Admissions, at jkennedy@allsaints.org with any questions or to schedule a tour.

Bronco football team wins Honor Bowl

Brophy College Preparatory’s varsity football team defeated Cathedral Catholic High School 31-21 in the Honor Bowl game Sept. 1 in San Diego.

Senior Charlie McGinnis went 13-for-20 for 166 yards and had two passing touchdown passes. He added a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7 in the first quarter. He has accounted for seven touchdowns in the first two games (5 passing, 2 rushing) after accumulating nine in 11 games last season (6 passing, 3 rushing).

Sophomore Daylen Sharper was named the team’s Honor Bowl Most Valuable Player. He scored on a nine-yard reception to help put the Broncos up 28-14, finishing with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos helped the cause with three interceptions in the game, including two by Brophy senior Jack Sebald. Brophy senior Leo Roth received the team’s Character Award presented by the Honor Bowl.

Xavier students earn AP distinction

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program offers students the opportunity to take college-level courses while still in high school. During the 2022-23 school year, 18 Xavier College Preparatory students earned the AP Capstone Diploma while 18 other earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate .

A score of 3 or higher on an AP Exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit, and advancement placement in courses. The 18 Xavier students who were awarded the AP Capstone Diploma by earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP exams were Emily Alaimo, Emily Barlett, Capri Cadwell, Chloe Chun, Sonya Colattur, Andrea Dinglasan, Danielle Dyer, Carly Elghoul, Eleanor Halaby, Mary Mayfied, Monica Nitu, Abigail Pearson, Joscelynn Perez, Cara Schillinger, Reyna Silva, Hope Smith, Talia Udelman and Abigail Zimmerman.

Another 18 students were awarded the AP Seminar and Research Certificate by earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research: Zaara Arora, Brett Arthur, Adela Campo, Halle Carns, Claire Carpita, Andrea Cobb, Abigail Gliss, Isabella Gomez, Ava Gonzales, Summer Goodman, Asiana Guang, Elise Kindle, Annamaria La Sota, Marcella Medina, Maya Nagaraj, Kristina Stender, Megan Wheeling and Isabella Woods.

Brophy presents Auction 2023

Brophy College Preparatory will hold its fall auction, Timeless Frontier, Saturday, Oct. 21. The event will take place from 5:30-11 p.m. on Brophy’s campus in Harper Great Hall. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Brophy Financial Aid Fund.

Annual open house set for Nov. 4

Brophy College Preparatory will host its annual Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, on campus. It is open to the public and students of all ages are invited to attend with their parents. The school says that it is never too early to think about becoming a Brophy Bronco.

Campus tours and information on academic programs, sports and co-curricular activities, as well as financial aid and the admissions process will be offered at the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to students, faculty, administration, coaches and parents.

MHP students recognized as AP Scholars

Madison Highland Prep (MHP) announced that it had 32 students recognized as 2022-23 AP Scholars.

The AP Scholar Award recognizes high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP exams. AP Exams are held every year during the first two weeks of May with two tests being given a day. MHP has a number of students who take multiple AP Exams during this stressful but exciting time of the year.

Seniors named Merit semifinalists

Seven Xavier seniors, Chloe Chun, Sonya Colattur, Harper Hipps, Mackenzie Lopez, Abigail Pearson, Cara Schillinger and Ava Silvernail, were named semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. The program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

MeritScholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.