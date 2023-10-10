The ownership team behind the $45 million renovation and enhancement of the Esplanade campus announced that DMK Restaurants will be the culinary and hospitality provider at the mixed-use office destination. Founded in 2009, DMK is led by David Morton of the Morton’s Steakhouse family.

The partnership advances upgrades in progress to four office buildings and the addition of 30,000 square feet of new amenity space to the one million-square-foot campus, according to Robert Marino vice president of asset management at Tourmaline Capital Partners.

DMK’s scope at the Esplanade includes a full-service restaurant and bar, a grab-and-go coffee shop and marketplace, which will offer artisanal coffees, gourmet iced teas, locally prepared pastries, freshly prepared sandwiches and sandwiches, gourmet snacks, and house made sushi, as well as food and beverage offerings available within the property’s private tenant network, allowing tenants to have items delivered directly to their offices throughout the campus.

The renovation and redevelopment are expected to be complete by June 2024. For more information visit www.esplanadephx.com.