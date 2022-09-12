Temple to host open house event

Beth Ami Temple, a Jewish reform congregation that limits its membership to adults, invites residents who would like to learn more about the congregation’s religious and social activities to a Wine & Cheese Open House Sept. 16.

The Wine & Cheese event is an opportunity to meet Rabbi Allison Lawton and Cantorial Soloist Michael Robbins and mingle with current members and other guests while learning more about the congregation’s High Holiday and Shabbat services.

The event will be held 6:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, with Shabbat service to follow. Beth Ami Temple is located at 3535 E. Lincoln Dr. (inside Gloria Christi Church). To RSVP, call 602-956-0805. For more information, visit www.bethamitemple.org.