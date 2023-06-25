In late April, Duet: Partners In Health & Aging had a Volunteer Appreciation Event at Church of Beatitudes and recognized three volunteers with an award.

Jerry Hotstetler, Bill Steele and Christi Cielens were this year’s winners. Each year, the celebration gives Duet a chance to honor all the outstanding volunteers who help homebound seniors – “neighbors” – needing rides to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments or friendly visits.

“Duet volunteers provide a lifeline for the isolated and homebound adults we serve to vitally needed services such as medical appointments, grocery shopping, and human connection,” said Ann Wheat, executive director of Duet. “We are so grateful for their generosity and dedication to our mission. We could not do what we do without our volunteers.”

In addition to making life sustainably better for a homebound senior, volunteering one’s time and talent has benefits the volunteer as well. Volunteering can reduce stress, enrich your mind, and develop interpersonal skills like the art of conversation and engagement. Feel fulfilled wherever you are now — be it newly retired, building a career, or seeking a better self.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit www.duetaz.org/help-a-homebound-adult or call 602-274-5022.