In Arizona, it is estimated that 62,433 grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren. In January, Valley nonprofit Duet: Partners In Health & Aging introduced a new way to support grandparents or kinship caregivers with its GrandKin Café.

More than just a gathering, the café is a community where grandparents and kinship caregivers can connect with others facing similar journeys. Duet provides a space to learn about community resources and explore topics that impact grandfamilies. GrandKin Cafés are uniquely designed to be more than a support group. By bringing in community organizations to share their services and programs with special topics like healthy relationships, self-care, child development, and discipline, the events offer a hub of resources and supportive fellowship.

In Central Phoenix, the cafes are held the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Duet’s Offices, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Suite D200. Virtual events also are offered. To learn more, visit www.duetaz.org/grandparents-grandkin-cafe-groups.