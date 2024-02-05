Valley grandparents who are raising their grandchildren can find support from their peers and facilitators at Duet’s GrandKin Café events (submitted photo).

In Arizona, it is estimated that 62,433 grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren. In January, Valley nonprofit Duet: Partners In Health & Aging introduced a new way to support grandparents or kinship caregivers with its GrandKin Café.

More than just a gathering, the café is a community where grandparents and kinship caregivers can connect with others facing similar journeys. Duet provides a space to learn about community resources and explore topics that impact grandfamilies. GrandKin Cafés are uniquely designed to be more than a support group. By bringing in community organizations to share their services and programs with special topics like healthy relationships, self-care, child development, and discipline, the events offer a hub of resources and supportive fellowship.

In Central Phoenix, the cafes are held the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Duet’s Offices, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Suite D200. Virtual events also are offered. To learn more, visit www.duetaz.org/grandparents-grandkin-cafe-groups.

