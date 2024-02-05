Teenagers between the ages of 14-17 will have the opportunity to participate in the spring semester of the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) Humane Teens program. This program is an exciting youth leadership initiative for teens who are uniquely interested in the world of animal welfare.

Becoming a Humane Teen is a special commitment to the Arizona Humane Society that requires 24 hours of service within a school semester. Participants will receive animal handling training, help lead programs for younger animal lovers, assist with exotic animals and much more.

Teens will also participate in other activities. For example, in December, Humane Teens decorate AHS’ Waggin’ Wheels mobile adoption vehicle so it could truly sparkle during the annual APS Light Parade.

Registration for the spring semester (Feb. 17 to May 11) is now open. Visit www.azhumane.org/humane-teens.