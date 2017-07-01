Grocery stores reserve seniors shopping hours

Several grocery chains around the Valley have set aside special shopping hours for seniors during the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Those age 65 and older can shop from 5 to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays at all Bashas’, Food City and AJ’s grocery stores in Arizona. Shoppers must show a valid ID at the door. If you have a caregiver, that person may come into the stores but they may not shop for themselves. The stores have limits on the number of items shoppers may buy.

Fry’s Food Stores have changed its regular store hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The stores will open at 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday so that seniors can shop an hour early on those days.

Safeway and Albertson’s stores have reserved 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and other vulnerable adults. Some store hours may vary, so check with your local store for exact times.

Whole Foods Market stores will service shoppers 60 and older one hour before general opening. Check with your local store for hours.