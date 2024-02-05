Residents are invited to join Almost There Rescue for its Paws & Reflect Puppy Yoga series the first Wednesday of each month.

The 30-minute flow will feature free-roaming puppies. All ages and abilities are welcome at the next event, scheduled for 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7. The cost is $30 per person, with proceeds supporting the rescue’s efforts to save mama dogs and pups, provide care and enrichment, and find loving, forever homes.

Almost There Rescue is located at 2611 E. Indian School Road. To register for a yoga event, visit www.almostthererescue.org. Call 480-336-9860 for additional information.