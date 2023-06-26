Greg Pearson has joined Abrazo Central Campus as chief executive officer. He will be responsible for hospital administration and strategy, building positive staff, physician and community relationships, quality management and patient satisfaction.

Pearson has more than 20 years of hospital and healthcare leadership experience. He previously served as CEO at Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, Va.

Abrazo Central Campus is located at 2000 W. Bethany Home Road. Learn more at www.abrazohealth.com.