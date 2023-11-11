Veterans and the public are invited to an informal presentation by David Lucier, Army Vietnam veteran with service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The free guest speaker program is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 9–10a.m. at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave.

Lucier was born in Florida to parents who were both WWII veterans. His mom was a WASP, Women Airforce Service Pilots. In 1967, at age 19, Lucier joined the U.S. Army. He completed advanced airborne infantry training, parachute training, and Special Forces training as a weapons and medical specialist. He was assigned to a Special Ops A-Team, a private army consisting of tribal peoples who would prevent North Vietnamese men and materials from traversing the Ho Chi Minh Trail. Lucier was decorated by the U.S. and Vietnamese governments for valor and meritorious service.

To ensure adequate refreshments, please leave a message by Thursday, Nov. 16, at 602-943-7834 that you are planning to attend. The one-hour presentation is complimentary. Childcare services are not available. Questions about the presentation are welcome at caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.