The Phoenix College Dental Clinic is now accepting new patients to address the dental hygiene needs of the community.

The initial dental hygiene assessment is free. The cost for dental hygiene therapy is $35, and includes dental radiographs (x-rays), an oral cancer screening, a periodontal assessment for gum disease, a dental examination and cleaning/periodontal therapy. Other services are available for an additional cost.

The clinic is a learning institution, which means every aspect of patient care is overseen and evaluated by faculty. Students will fully evaluate the oral health of each patient. As a result, it generally takes four, or more, multi-hour appointments to complete patient care, and the cleaning process.

The Phoenix College Healthcare Center is located at 3144 N. 7th Ave. To schedule an assessment, call 602-285-7323. To learn more, visit www.phoenixcollege.edu/community/community-services/dental-clinic.