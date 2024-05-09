Celebrate Mother’s Day at a special brunch offered Sunday, May 12, at the Arizona American Italian Club, 7509 N. 12th St. The brunch, inspired by chef Cirilo Galindo, will be prepared by Galindo’s Cuisine and served from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The brunch menu will include traditional items such as eggs Benedict, pancakes, eggs served with homemade breakfast potatoes, as well as breakfast burritos, build your own omelets, and strawberry toast. Lunch will be offered until 3 p.m. with special dishes and sandwiches.

In addition, throughout the month, Galindo’s offers dining specials on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, with Italian dinner specials every Saturday evening, all offered until closing.

The Arizona American Italian Club embraces Italian culture, preserves heritage and strives to build community in the heart of Phoenix where neighbors and guests from all areas feel welcomed and comfortable. Since its inception in 1957, the club has been a vibrant hub for traditions and events open to the entire Phoenix area community. Learn more at www.azaiclub.com or by calling 602-975-8294.