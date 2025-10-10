The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that there are no full closures scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend, Oct. 10-13, but they are asking drivers to slow down on wet roadways, and to allow extra braking distance.

“With rain in the forecast for the next several days, be prepared to slow down on wet roadways and allow extra distance behind vehicles in front of you,” ADOT said, adding, “Do not drive into areas with standing or flowing storm runoff. It is important to stay alert and avoid distractions when behind the wheel. Buckle up and never drive while impaired.”

Although no full closures are scheduled this weekend along Valley freeways, drivers are asked to use caution in all existing work zones. Information about ramp or lane restrictions may be posted online at www.azdot.gov.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.