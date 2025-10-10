For 44 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing marches, rallies, parades, entertainment, education, and outreach events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community. Supported by corporations, local businesses and organizations, this year’s Phoenix Pride Festival is a two-day celebration scheduled for Oct. 18-19 at Steele Indian School Park.

The event will continue to bring the Valley’s diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration, while raising funds for the Phoenix Pride Community Programs and educating the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.

The festival features more than 150 entertainment performances on five stages and over 300 exhibitors showcasing a huge variety of food options, shopping opportunities and community resources. The festival brings a variety of food vendors, as well as an arts expo, VIP experience and multiple performance stages bringing together many community artists from different genres and performance expressions. Combined with participation from government officials, services, private corporations and celebrities, the goal of the Phoenix Pride Festival is to continue to raise positive awareness of the Phoenix metropolitan LGBTQ+ community.

Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 W. Indian School Road. The festival will run from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit https://phoenixpride.org/events/pride-festival.

