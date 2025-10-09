Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) can be an isolating experience, but a new program from Hospice of the Valley offers a welcoming space for connection and support. GATHER is a peer-led group where individuals diagnosed with MCI can share their experiences, navigate emotions, and discover new coping strategies together.

“It’s very affirming. The group makes me feel like I’m not alone,” said Carol. “People who do not have MCI have no context – they don’t know what it’s like when you can’t think of words or remember things. It’s hard to explain, even to my best friends.”

The group provides a safe environment for members to lead their own discussions. Unlike traditional support groups, members are empowered to guide conversations toward topics that are most relevant to them. This novel format models successful programs in Europe.

Dementia educator Kobie Chapman provides clinical guidance if there are medical questions about cognitive decline. She enjoys observing how members choose to focus on their strengths. “They know they are not the same as they used to be and they want to learn how to continue living a life of meaning and purpose.”

Another participant, Harold, notes a positive impact on his daily life, saying, “I’m paying more attention to tools that can improve my daily habits…a main one is to get better rest at night.”

There is no cost to participate in GATHER. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2 to 3 p.m., at Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus, 3811 N. 44th St., Phoenix.

For details or to join, call 602-767-8700. Visit https://dementiacampus.org for additional resources.

